Wicomico Task Force Makes School Recommendations

Monday, October 27, 2014

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Schools Facilities Task Force recommended the county make changes to some of its buildings.



The Board of Education is studying the recommendations, but some parents are concerned.



Jessica Facer has two children attending Pittsville, but that could change if the Wicomico Board of Education would uncouple Pittsville and Willards schools.



Facer said she doesn't think it's the best option for her children.



"If they had a school that could accommodate the 4th and 5th graders safely that would be alright, but at the moment they don't have that," said Facer.



Under the proposed plan by the Wicomico Facilities Task Force, Pittsville would become grades 6 through 8, and Willards would become a pre-k through fifth grade school.



Superintendent of Wicomico County Schools, John Frederickson said it is one of many proposals.



"The task force studied all of our facilities. We serve about 15,000 students, and the task force said okay how are we doing? How often do we get to work on things? They made a report to the Board of Education saying these are some recommendations we would find to be responsible and reasonable," said Frederickson.



The task force's plan also called for portable classrooms to be used at Williards to hold any influx of students.

Facer said she's worried about her children's safety.



"Portables don't have the security that parents demand. They also don't have the safety considerations that the school would have," said Facer.



Frederickson says the board is now on a marketing spree. They are letting people know about the proposed projects, and the possible effects.



Frederickson says the board is now on a marketing spree. They are letting people know about the proposed projects, and the possible effects.



