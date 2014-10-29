Some Damage Discovered After Antares Rocket Explosion

ACCOMACK, Va-One day after the Antares Rocket explosion homes and businesses near the launch site have discovered damaged.

Ron Wolff had the window of his sandwich shop shattered. Wolff said it was a result of the blast.

"It's pretty disappointing and pretty tragic. Not only did the rocket explode, but the window at the restaurant got blown out so it really hit home for me," said Wolff.

NASA has set up a hotline for people to call if they find any debris. That number is 757-824-1295. NASA advised anyone who finds debri to not touch it. A representative from NASA said most debri that has been reported came from Chincoteague, and is no larger than a postage stamp.

Bonnie Collier drove five hours to watch the launch. She said she never expected to see an explosion."First you felt the rumble of the launch and then the boom of the explosion, and you could feel the shock wave of the explosion in your chest. Then it was like fireworks, and it was just fourth of July multiplied multiple times. It was beautiful, but it was devastating," said Collier.Matthew Hickman said he not only saw the explosion, but he felt it too."It could not have been but moments later that we felt the shockwaves. It significantly shook my house. We didn't have any damage but it was significant even from that distance," said Hickman.Hickman was just five miles away in Accomack county.