Most Wanted Monday on a Hot Streak

, Md.- Most wanted Monday on Delmarvalife allows people to help the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office fight crime. Lieutenant Tim Robinson profiles suspects on the show, and said lately the've been on a hot streak.

"In the month of October we've had five people that we've either actually gone out and apprehended or have turned themselves into the Sheriff's Office. Matter of fact Wednesday we had two individulas that were recently profiled on Delmarvalife that walked into the Sheriff's Office and surrendered," said Robinson.

Robinson said the suspects they profile are based on people who they believe are still in the area, or have been subject to warrants before.If you have a tip you can reach the Crimesolvers hotline 24 hours a day at 410-548-1776."You get to help clean up your neighborhood, and if that information does lead to an arrest you're going to be eligible for a cash reward," said RobinsonRobinson said since the Crimesolvers hotline launched in 1987 over $100,000 has been paid out to people throughout Wicomico county.He said that wouldn't be possible without the help of Delmarvalife."We're very appreciative of what Delmarvalife is doing, and one of the neatest things that we see are the tips that start coming in immediately after the show airs. That is one of our favorites to see," said Robinson.The hotline calls do not go directly to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.