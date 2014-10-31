Md. Man Arrested in Del. for Kidnapping, Rape

DOVER, Del.- A Maryland man has been arrested for kidnapping and rape in Dover.

Dover police said that just before noon Thursday, Oct. 30, officers responded to the McDonald's located at 879 North DuPont Highway for a suspicious note left on the women's bathroom wall. Investigators said the note, written in makeup, suggested that the writer was the victim of kidnapping and was being held against her will since Oct. 23, by 28-year-old, Md. Dover police detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from the McDonald's and neighboring businesses.Based on the footage, officers searched the area, believing they were on foot at the time based on their clothing. Approximately three hours after the initial call to McDonald's, detectives located the pair outside of the Dover Mall and took Turner into custody without incident. The victim, a 25-year-old female, was transported to the Dover Police Department for further investigation.

Police said the investigation revealed that on Thursday, Oct. 23, Turner kidnapped the victim from the area of North Little Creek Road. According to investigators, Turner then took the victim to a home on Long Point Road, where he duct taped her to a bed and proceeded to rape her multiple times. Police said Turner had held the victim against her will until officers discovered the note on the restroom wall, and located the pair on Thursday, Oct. 30.

The victim had a no-contact order on file against Turner since Aug. 4, from a previous incident, police said. They said it was also learned that Turner was riding a green Kawasaki motorcycle, which was reported stolen from Delaware State Police Troop 9.Turner was charged with 12 counts of second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, receiving stolen property and breach of release (no-contact order). He is being held on $651,500 cash bond at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.