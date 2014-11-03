Bridge Cameras Successfully Slow Down Drivers

In September work zone speed cameras were installed to reduce rear end crashes that became a common occurrence when construction began on the Pocomoke River Bridge.



Md.-

State Highway Administration spokesperson Gee Williams said the cameras have exceeded their expectations.



"Local law enforcement increased its presence and they gave out 136 citations for speeding at $40 each in four days, and almost immediately the speeding problem ended," said Williams.



Additional signs were also installed around the bridge. In total the cameras issued 274 citations in September alone.



Williams said construction is currently underway on the southbound lanes of the bridge and is expected to be done by early spring, but that's just phase one.



"The second phase will probably be about a year from now. People should just be on their toes, keep their driving at a safe speed, and avoid getting one of those citations," said Williams.



There has only been one minor accident since the cameras were installed over the Pocomoke River bridge.