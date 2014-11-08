Honoring the Lives of Veterans with Wreaths

MILLSBORO, Del. - On Saturday, December 13 Sussex County will be honoring the lives of veterans who are buried at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

Wreaths Across America is asking families of Veterans, Veterans Organizations, Civic Organizations, High School and College clubs/organizations and for private donations so wreaths can be placed on veteran's graves at the cemetery.

The cost per wreath is $15.

Last year, over 400 wreaths were laid at the cemetery.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will begin at the cemetery on December 13 at noon, after all the wreaths have been placed on the graves. The ceremony will include guest speakers, Military Honors, wreath presentations for all branches of the service and more. The public is invited to attend.

For more information on how to donate contact Sally Kubicki with Wreaths Across America (302-537-2285) or David Bradley with Parsell Funeral Homes (302-645-9520).