Del. Shotgun Deer Hunting Season Begins Nov. 14

DOVER, Del. – All signs point to a bountiful harvest, just four days before for the start of shotgun deer hunting season in Delaware.

Of all Delaware's deer seasons, the early shotgun season -- which runs from November 14 through November 22, before resuming January 17 -- draws by far the most interest from hunters, the Division of Fish and Wildlife says.

“It's remarkable that during Delaware's five-month deer season, nearly 50 percent of the overall annual deer harvest will occur during these eight days in mid-November,” said Deer and Furbearer Biologist Joe Rogerson. “This year we anticipate Delaware hunters will harvest more than 13,000 deer, with nearly half of them taken during the November shotgun deer season.”

Delaware residents between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a Delaware hunting license to hunt in the state. Thirteen through 15-year-olds are required to have a Delaware junior license. Licenses can be purchased online, at the licensing office in DNREC's Richardson and Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, and from license agents statewide.

Hunters must tag deer immediately after harvest and process them within 24 hours. Register deer by visiting the Hunter and Trapper Registration (HTR) system online at http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov/delhunt using a smartphone, tablet or computer or by calling a live customer service representative at 855-DELHUNT (855-335-4868).

Hunters who harvest a deer and already have enough venison for themselves are encouraged to donate the leftovers to the Delaware Sportsmen Against Hunger Program. All donated deer will be processed free of charge to the hunter, and the meat will be distributed to participating charitable groups.