World War II Veterans Celebrate Veterans Day

SALISBURY, Md.- The 12th annual Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center on Tuesday.

The Wicomico war memorial veterans committee hosted the event.

The ceremony gathered more than 200 people including 12 World War II veterans.

Gordan Weitzel and his fellow comrades can still remember the war like it was yesterday.

"We located the German submarines and we gave the location to the American submarine service, and they went out there and eliminated all 9 of the German submarines," said Weitzel.

Everett Creighton said there is a lot to remember from those days.

"It would take quite a while to go through all of it, but I remember the comradeship of all the people in service shooting around for one final decision that is peace in the world," said Creighton.

Harry Haffman one of the 12 World War II veterans said it was special being able to reunite with so many others who share similar memories.

"It may be the last time that this many gets together. We're getting old," said Haffman.

It has been 75 years since World War II began.