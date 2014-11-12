Suspect Sought in Smyrna Jewelry Theft

, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's assistance in locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Smyrna home.

Troopers said Thomas C. Cadmus Jr., 23, of Smyrna, is wanted for felony theft $1,500.00 or greater, selling stolen property, two counts of theft under $1,500, two counts of falsifying business records and four counts of theft by false pretense.

Police said the charges stem from an incident that occurred Monday, Oct. 20, sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. at a home located on the 800 block of Big Oak Road in Smyrna, when Cadmus was assisting with home renovations for the 63-year-old female occupant. Troopers said that when the woman returned to the house after running an errand, she noticed various jewelry items valued at more than $4,900 missing from her bedroom after Cadmus was seen walking out of the room alone. After the incident, Cadmus never returned to the house and detectives said they were able to positively identify some of the jewelry that had been pawned at local pawn shops.

Anyone with information about Cadmus' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective M. Weinstein at (302) 741-2813 or by utilizing the Delaware State Police Mobile Crime Tip Application.