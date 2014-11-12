Child Predator Task Force Investigations Lead to Arrests in Two Cases

, Del.- Investigations by the Delaware Child Predator Task Force resulted in the arrests of two men in separate incidents, including one in which a New Jersey man traveled to Delaware for the purpose of meeting an underage victim, authorities announced Wednesday.According officials with the Delaware Department of Justice, on Friday, Nov. 7, an undercover online investigation by the Child Predator Task Force resulted in the arrest of a New Jersey man in the parking lot of the Quality Inn & Suites Skyways on N. DuPont Highway in New Castle. The online investigation involved monitoring chatrooms and communications between the man and an undercover investigator.





Officials said that in the course of the electronic communications, the man arranged to meet the undercover investigator at the motel for the purposes of having sex with a 14-year-old boy. When the man arrived at the hotel, Delaware State Police arrested him without incident. Arrested was Michael T. Motto, 22, of 33 Aldridge Way in Sewell, N.J. He was charged with one count of attempted solicitation of a child, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and 25 counts of dealing in child pornography (officials said a search warrant executed following Motto's arrest at the Quality Inn & Suites found images of child pornography on an electronic device in Motto's possession).





Motto is being held in lieu of $1.62 million cash bail at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. The Task Force's investigation into Motto is continuing. Anyone who has additional information about him is asked to call the Task Force at (302) 739-2030.



On Wednesday, Nov. 5, an investigation in the distribution of child pornography over the Internet led the Child Predator Task Force to a home at 51 Cheswold Blvd., Apartment 3D, in Newark. Officials said the Task Force executed a search warrant that found 10 videos of child pornography on an electronic device inside the home. The Task Force arrested the home's occupant, 39-year-old Purvest L. Allen. He was arraigned via videophone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and ordered held at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $200,000 secured bond.

