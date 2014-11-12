Pocomoke City Solar Project Nearly Completed

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- P

ocomoke City is going solar.

The city will be home to Maryland's largest municipal-owned solar-powered system.

City Manager Russell Blake said the decision to build a solar farm in Pocomoke City was a no brainer.

"The site is high, it's well-drained it's approximately 10 acres, and there were no trees on it. When you're building a solar plant, those are important," Blake said.



"There will be a 17 percent savings immediately on our electric bills. That translates to about $40,000 a year for the city and its taxpayers. It covers all of our meters, and there is no cost to the city for construction or maintenance of this project," he said.



The project was built by Standard Solar. The solar power company Sunedison and the city have agreed to purchase power from the new plant for the next 20 years and the city's rate per kilowatt hour will not change.



"We know exactly what it's going to be regardless of what the local power companies' rates evolve into over that 20 year period. Ours will only go up 1 percent a year," Blake said.

The project will include more than 6,000 panels when it is completed by January 2015, Blake said.

Pocomoke City will also benefit financially, according to Blake.