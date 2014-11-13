It's Starting to Sound a Lot Like Christmas on Delmarva Posted: Thursday, November 13, 2014 3:42 PM EST Posted:

SALISBURY, Md.- It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at Q105. The Salisbury-based radio station started playing Christmas tunes Thursday morning.



Q105 Operations Manager Josh Wolff said it's never too early to play Christmas music. Wolff said the timing of their decision changes every year and depends on what the listeners want.



"It started to get cold today and we wanted the radio station, we wanted Q105, to represent what it feels like and it's starting to feel like Christmas," Wolff said.



Wolff said the station's listeners start asking for Christmas music as early as October.



It's not even Thanksgiving yet, so some people question if it is premature. Doloris Collins of Salisbury does not think so.



"It doesn't bother me," she said. "I enjoy music - any kind - so it's just more music in the background."



Christina Truitt disagreed and said it is just too early.



"It hasn't even gotten to be Thanksgiving yet," she said. "The holidays are coming sooner and sooner, and we're not allowing time to finish one and start a new one. I just think it's too early to start playing Christmas music."



That won't stop Q105 from rocking around the Christmas tree from now until the end of the year.