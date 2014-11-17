Winterizing Your Condo as Cold Temperatures Arrive

OCEAN CITY, Md.- As important as it is to get your home ready for winter it is equally important for rental properties to get prepared.

At the Plaza Condominiums on 98th Street Butch Bishop began winterizing units Monday morning.Bishop had a checklist of things to do in each unit such as putting the heat on the lowest setting around 50-52 degrees.Bishop turned the main water valve off and the hot water heater. He also drained the remaining water from each sink and toilet.

Joe Groves the General Manager of the Plaza said winterizing is something they automatically do for their unoccupied units.

"We haven't winterized much yet and one day is not going to be that bad, but it's once you start getting into that cold snap that you're in the 20's and 30's everyday and at night then you've got to make sure that the units are winterized," said Groves.

Groves said it's easier to winterize now then to clean up a mess from broken pipes later.

If one of the condominium owners come back for a weekend over the winter and forget to turn their water off when they leave they will come back to those units and make sure they are taken care of.