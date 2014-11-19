Delaware Trucker Killed in NJ Turnpike Crash Posted: Wednesday, November 19, 2014 11:01 AM EST Posted:

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A truck driver from Delaware died in a fiery crash involving three tractor-trailers that closed a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike for more than ten hours.



State Trooper Alina Spies said one truck rear-ended another in the northbound center truck lane in Cranbury around 9 p.m. Tuesday.



Spies said a truck driven by 37-year-old Timothy Bowen of Clayton, Delaware, ran into the other trucks, jackknifed and burst into flames. The fire ignited the other trucks.



Bowen died at the scene.



The other truck drivers - 53-year-old Renaud Plante of Quebec, Canada, and 45-year-old Juan Cortez-Robollo of Vineland - were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The accident damaged about 150 feet of pavement on the northbound truck lanes that had to be milled and repaved.

