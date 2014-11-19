Fuel Up to Play 60 Maryland Ambassador, Hall of Fame Honoree

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Public School System is the first school system in the nation to pilot a countywide NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 program, in cooperation with the Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association, which has provided a $104,000 grant to serve every Wicomico school.

Certificates of achievement to recognize outstanding leadership in the Fuel Up to Play 60 Program to:

Ryan Nay, Maryland Program Ambassador to the 2014 National Student Ambassador Summit. He represented Westside Intermediate, Salisbury Middle and all Wicomico and Maryland schools participating in Fuel Up to Play 60.

He helped lead the way by representing the entire state as the Play 60 Maryland Program Ambassador at the 2014 national Student Ambassador Summit in Arlington, Texas in July.

Nicholas Thompson, an inaugural inductee into the National Fuel Up to Play 60 Hall of Fame, representing Maryland. Mr. Thompson is a physical education teacher at Westside Intermediate and program advisor of Wicomico County's Fuel Up to Play 60 countywide program.

Thompson led the way in bringing Fuel Up to Play 60 to Wicomico County, first at Prince Street, and then at Westside Intermediate. The partner school of Westside Primary also took the Fuel Up ball and ran with it, and the program has now expanded to serve every school in the county.

His leadership earned him induction into the national Fuel Up to Play 60 Hall of Fame in its inaugural year. It's because of his dedication and support that Fuel Up to Play 60 is creating healthier students and schools throughout Wicomico County and beyond.