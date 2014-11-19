Md. Memorial Planned for Doctor who Died of Ebola Posted: Wednesday, November 19, 2014 11:28 AM EST Posted:

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. (AP) - A church in Maryland will hold a vigil and memorial service for a doctor who contracted Ebola in Sierra Leone and died after being brought to the United States.



Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Landover Hills will hold a vigil for Dr. Martin Salia the evening of Nov. 28. A mass and prayer service will be held the next day.



Salia, a Sierra Leone native, was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska after he tested positive for Ebola. But by the time the 44-year-old arrived, the virus had shut down his kidneys and made breathing difficult. He died Monday.



Salia had a wife and two children who live in Maryland.



