Sussex County Offices to close Temporarily Dec. 5 for Annual Emp - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex County Offices to close Temporarily Dec. 5 for Annual Employee Luncheon

Posted:
Georgetown, De.-Sussex County offices will close for a two-hour period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2014, to allow employees to attend the annual Mildred King Luncheon.

County offices will close from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on that date. Members of the public with business to conduct at County facilities are asked to plan accordingly for the temporary closure.

County offices will re-open promptly at 1 p.m.

The Mildred King Luncheon is held each December to recognize County employees for their service to the County government. The event culminates with the presentation of the Employee of the Year award, given to one of four quarterly employee winners.

The annual luncheon is named in honor of former County employee Mildred King, who served Sussex County for nearly 30 years.
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices