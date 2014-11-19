Sussex County Offices to close Temporarily Dec. 5 for Annual Employee Luncheon

Georgetown, De.-

Sussex County offices will close for a two-hour period on Friday, , to allow employees to attend the annual Mildred King Luncheon.

County offices will close from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on that date. Members of the public with business to conduct at County facilities are asked to plan accordingly for the temporary closure.

County offices will re-open promptly at 1 p.m.

The Mildred King Luncheon is held each December to recognize County employees for their service to the County government. The event culminates with the presentation of the Employee of the Year award, given to one of four quarterly employee winners.