Delaware Troopers Seek Public's Assistance in Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

New Castle, De.- The Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a male shoplifting suspect who has stolen several cellular phones valued at over $2600.00 from area stores.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2014 at approximately 12:25 p.m., a male suspect (pictured) entered the Metro PCS Store located at 24 Penn Mart Center, New Castle. 

The suspect then proceeded to cut the security cord from a cellular phone that was on display in the store. He then fled from the store with the phone and was last seen fleeing from the parking lot in a black Dodge Dakota pick up truck

The same suspect is believed to have committed similar thefts from the Metro PCS Store located at 728 Pulaski Highway, New Castle, on Wednesday,November 12, 2014, as well as from the Verizon Wireless Store located at 710 Peoples Plaza, Newark, on Friday, November 14, 2014.

The suspect depicted in the surveillance photograph is described as a white male, 5'07"-5'08" tall and weighing between 250-280 lbs. He has a large build and blonde hair.

If anyone has any information in reference to these incidents or knows the identity of the suspect, they are asked to contact Corporal Charles Dalton at Troop 2, Glasgow, at 302-834-2620or by utilizing the Delaware State Police Mobile Crime Tip Application available to download at:
http://www.delaware.gov/apps/.  Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

