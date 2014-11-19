Police ID Chester Man Struck and Killed by Train - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police ID Chester Man Struck and Killed by Train


 CHESTER, Va. (AP) - Police have identified a Chester man who was struck and killed by a train.

Chester police tell media outlets that 55-year-old Kenneth F. Daniel was struck around 4 p.m. Tuesday while walking on tracks. He died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

