Removal of Soil Will Require the Closure of the Right Lane on 12th Street in Wilmington

 Wilmington, De.-The Delaware Department of Transportation's (DelDOT) contractor, J.D. Eckman will be supervising the removal of soil which was generated from the boring process for new shafts needed to repair the I-495 bridge. 

This soil has been independently tested and found to be clean fill.  The stockpile of material will be removed by Waste Management of New Castle at no cost to the state.

The right lane on 12th Street eastbound between I-495 and U.S. Route 13 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. beginning on Thursday, November 20, Friday,November 21, Monday, November 24 through Wednesday, November 26; and on Friday, November 28.

Flaggers will be on site to facilitate safe entry and departure of dump trucks for the removal of the soil.
