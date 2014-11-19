Jury Deliberations Set in Soccer Field Shootings Posted: Wednesday, November 19, 2014 1:19 PM EST Posted:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The murder case against two men charged in a soccer tournament shooting that left three people dead is in the hands of the jury.



The New Castle County jury received the case Wednesday following closing arguments by attorneys.



Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against 23-year-old Jeffrey Phillips and 38-year-old Otis Phillips for the July 2012 killings of soccer tournament organizer Herman Curry and Alexander Kamara, a 16-year-old player, at Wilmington's Eden Park. Otis Phillips also is charged with a separate 2008 killing.



The two defendants, who are not related, have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder and participating in a criminal gang.



Prosecutors say the defendants were out to avenge a friend's killing earlier that day and to silence Curry, who was a witness to the 2008 killing.