Two Additional Health Insurance Plans Now Available on the Marketplace

DOVER, De.-

Insurance Commissioner Karen Weldin Stewart is pleased to announce that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, OPM, has certified two multi-state health plans to be sold on the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace for Plan Year 2015.

OPM advised the Commissioner that contracts have been signed with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, on behalf of its local plans, to renew two additional health insurance options under the federal Multi-State Plan Program.

The two plans increase the number of plans offered on the 2015 Marketplace to 25, four more than this year's choices. Multi-state plans may be sold only through the Health Insurance Marketplace and must include the essential health benefits offered on all Marketplace plans.

Enrollees in Multi-State Plans are eligible for the same income-based savings as enrollees in other Marketplace plans.



All 25 plans are available until the close of open enrollment, .

If you want coverage to begin on , you must enroll or re-enroll in a plan by . For more information, go to www.choosehealthde.com.

