Car Overturns in Retention Pond Posted: Wednesday, November 19, 2014 2:48 PM EST Posted:

NEWARK, De. (AP) - Delaware State Police said six people, including a child, were hospitalized after the car they were in slid down an embankment and overturned into a retention pond.



It happened about 1 p.m. Wednesday near Christiana Mall in Newark. Troopers said the car was at the exit ramp to the mall on Del. Route 1 when the driver lost control of the vehicle.



Police said the car ran off the road and down an embankment. It overturned several times and came to rest in a retention pond.



Officers said that several bystanders pulled the occupants to safety before first responders arrived. All six were taken to a local hospital.

