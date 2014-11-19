Car Overturns in Retention Pond - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Car Overturns in Retention Pond

NEWARK, De. (AP) - Delaware State Police said six people, including a child, were hospitalized after the car they were in slid down an embankment and overturned into a retention pond.

It happened about 1 p.m. Wednesday near Christiana Mall in Newark. Troopers said the car was at the exit ramp to the mall on Del. Route 1 when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the car ran off the road and down an embankment. It overturned several times and came to rest in a retention pond.

Officers said that several bystanders pulled the occupants to safety before first responders arrived. All six were taken to a local hospital.
