Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Proposed EPA Rules

, Va. (AP) - State lawmakers are expressing concerns that proposed federal regulations to cut carbon emissions will hurt Virginia's economic competiveness.The Senate and House held a joint committee meeting Wednesday to hear from state officials, energy companies and environmentalists on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan.Lawmakers said it was unfair the targets set by the EPA do not give greater weight to Virginia's robust nuclear energy production, which do not produce carbon dioxide emissions.

They said the current target rate of carbon emission by energy production set by the EPA for Virginia is unfair in light of the higher target rates for neighboring states.

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe expressed similar concerns last week, though he said supports the EPA plan's goals of lower emissions.

