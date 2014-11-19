Updates with Defendant Agreeing to Detention Until Trial Posted: Wednesday, November 19, 2014 3:49 PM EST Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman charged with lying to federal investigators about supporting the Islamic State militant group will remain in jail while she awaits trial.



Heather Elizabeth Coffman of Henrico County waived her right to a detention hearing during a brief appearance Wednesday in federal court in Richmond. No further court dates have been set.



According to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent, the 29-year-old Coffman's Facebook posts supporting the extremist organization prompted an undercover investigation.



The FBI says she talked about making arrangements for her husband to train and fight with the group in Syria, only to have him back out when they split up. The FBI says Coffman offered to make similar arrangements for the undercover agent.



A judge has barred lawyers from discussing the case publicly.

