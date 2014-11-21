Troopers Investigate Fatal Head-on Crash Near Millsboro Posted: Friday, November 21, 2014 8:59 AM EST Updated: Friday, November 21, 2014 9:38 AM EST Posted:Updated:

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a head-on crash north of Millsboro that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man on Thursday night.



Troopers said that shortly after 8 p.m., Delmar Chilel-Chun, 29, of Georgetown, Del., was operating a 1996 Honda Odyssey and traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road (SR 20) just east of Country Living Road (CR 433), one mile north of Millsboro. Police said that for an unknown reason, Chilel-Chun's vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway and entered the eastbound lane where its front struck the front of a 2006 Lexus GX470, which was being operated by Dellamarie H. Keyes, 54, of Lewes, Del.



Chilel-Chun, who police said was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said Keyes, who was also properly restrained at the time of the crash, was removed from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and transported to Beebe Healthcare where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.



The investigation of this crash by the Delaware State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is ongoing. However, police said charges are not expected. Alcohol use is being considered as a factor in this crash, according to police.



Hardscrabble Road was closed for approximately three hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.