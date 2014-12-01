Bill Introduced to Decriminalize Marijuana in VA

PARKSLEY, Va.- A bill has been introduced to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Virginia.

Carol Farley lost her son years ago to a drug addiction that she says began with marijuana.

When Farley heard the news Virgina may be decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana, she immediately thought of her late son.



"I would not like to see it because I have children that are grown now, but I lost a son that got started with marijuana in high school and even though he was a brilliant person marijuana led to other things in college," said Farley.



Farley said it shouldn't be so accessible, and should be punishable no matter how much you have.



"I think there are a lot of mothers and a lot of grandparents who really don't think it should be so easy for a person to get," said Farley.

The bill introduced by State Senator Adam Ebbin would decriminalize possessing an ounce (or about 30 grams) or less of marijuana. It is similar to the bill recently passed in Maryland where a person can carry up to 10 grams.



Additionally the bill would reduce the penalties for distribution and possession with intent to distribute.

Bryan Monk is in favor of the bill.



"I think it's a good idea because the jails and the prisons are so full for one thing that they should be reserved for more serious crimes," said Monk.



The bill has been introduced for the upcoming General Assembly session.