Salisbury Couple Charged with Child Neglect

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Salisbury couple on charges of child neglect.



Police say around 11:15 on November 24th, they responded to a call about two young children sitting unattended on the front steps of a closed business.



Upon arrival, police met the 9 and 12 year old children who said they had been kicked out of the house they were staying in.



During their investigation, police learned the two had been staying with Leslie Ann Pruitt Parks, 44, of Salisbury and her husband Leonard Joseph Parks, 62 of Salisbury.

Police learned Leonard instructed the two children to find the television remote within 15 minutes or he would kick them out of the house. After the two were unable to find the remote, they told police they were pushed out of the house and the door locked behind them.



Police say the children sat outside the store for approximately two house until deputies arrived.

Upon arrest both Leslie and Leonard Parks were processed at the Central Booking Unit and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. After an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained both in the Detention Center in lieu of $30,000.00 bond each.