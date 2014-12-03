Pizza Restaurant Burglarized in Dover

, Del- The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred early Tuesday morning at a pizza restaurant in Dover.

Police said that at approximately 2:19 a.m., an unknown suspect forced entry into Pizza Time, located inside the Carol's Corner Shopping Center on South State Street. Police said that once inside, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111 or the Delaware Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-Tip-3333. Tips can also be submitted via http://www.tipsubmit.com.

