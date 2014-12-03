CHEER Nutrition Program Provides Free Christmas Meals to Seniors

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex County seniors who spend Christmas alone can receive a hot meal and presents this holiday thanks to the CHEER Nutrition Program.

On December 25, CHEER will deliver a mid-day meal, small fruit basket and gift to hundreds of Sussex Countians 50 and older who do not have family to spend the holiday with. Last year volunteers supplied nearly 300 meals to local seniors, CHEER's marketing director says.

Each hot meal consists of a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings and will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

CHEER also provides seniors with meals for their pets, since according to the organization's leaders, recipients typically eat only half of the food they receive and give the rest to their pets because they cannot afford pet food.

Any individual or group that can help provide a meal, volunteer to deliver meals, purchase, wrap or donate gifts, collect canned goods for food baskets or donate cat and/or dog food is asked to contact Florence Mason at 302-856-5187.

A one-time gift of $5 will sponsor a meal to a homebound senior. A gift of $100 will sponsor a meal every day for a month.