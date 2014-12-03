Salisbury Neighborhood Give Back to Children

Md.- Most children can hardly wait for Christmas morning, but some children on Delmarva don't know what it's like to wake up to presents.That's why Salisbury Neighborhood Services is helping them out."We're located within the Church Street area and we're trying to bring the neighborhood together so we have Santa's Workshop every year," said Director Susan Phillips.Phillips said Santa's Workshop is a nine-year tradition where Santa himself provides hundreds of toys to children in need."It's been very successful we roughly have about two to three hundred children a year come to Santa's Workshop. Santa comes and we have a tent set up and each child is given a gift," said Phillips.Neighborhood Services receives donations from Toys for Tots, and Bless our Children."Every child should get something for Christmas. We realize there are children that don't get things.We see the same ones come back every year and we hear the families thank us and express to us that the children wouldn't get very much if anything at all," said Phillips.

The 9th annual Santa's Workshop will be held December 11th at 501 East Church Street. Santa will arrive at 7.