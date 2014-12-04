Legislation to Create Harriet Tubman Parks Passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House of Representatives is honoring the life of abolitionist and Marylander Harriet Tubman, the most famous “conductor” of the Underground Railroad.

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park Act, which was passed in the House of Representatives today as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), creates two national historical parks in Tubman's memory.

“Harriet Tubman was a courageous fighter who delivered scores of slaves to freedom in the Underground Railroad,” said U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.), who helped introduce the legislation. “She was tireless in her commitment to fighting for those who could not fight for themselves… A Harriet Tubman National Historical Park is a fitting tribute to honor her lasting legacy in Maryland and our nation while inspiring future generations of women and girls.”

The National Historical Park in Maryland will trace Tubman's early life on the Eastern Shore, where she was born and later escaped from slavery to become one of the leaders on the Underground Railroad. The National Historical Park in New York will be located in Auburn and commemorates the later years of Tubman's life where she was active in the women's suffrage movement and established a rest home that provided for the welfare of aged African Americans.