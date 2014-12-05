Public Input Sought on Proposed Fee Increases at Assateague

BERLIN, Md. – Before Assateague Island National Seashore implements potential fee increases next year, the National Park Service is asking for the public's input.

From now until January 12, NPS is holding a 30-day comment period on its proposal to raise the entrance, kayak and camping fees at Assateague, in place since 2008.

The proposed new fees range from an additional $4 per person for back country camping to an additional $20 per night for horse camping.

“We are committed to keeping the park affordable but we also want to provide visitors with the best possible experience,” said Assateague Island National Seashore Superintendent Debbie Darden. “The revenue generated from recreational user fees fund projects that improve facilities, park infrastructure and provide for enhanced visitor services.”

Children under age 16, America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational seniors and access or military pass holders never pay entrance fees at Assateague.

Darden says in the past, the money collected from entrance and camping fees went toward lifeguard services, shade and weather structures near public beaches, ADA access improvements, the construction of a new visitor contact station and the removal of invasive plants.

Additional revenue from increased fees may help the park complete projects and improve the shore, she adds.

Comments on the proposed increases can be sent to Darden at ASIS_Superintendent@nps.gov or by mail to:

Superintendent Deborah Darden

Assateague Island National Seashore

ATTN: Proposed 2015 Fee Increase

7206 National Seashore Lane

Berlin, MD 21811

Those wishing to comment while visiting the island can also stop in either the Assateague Island Visitor Center in Maryland or Toms Cove Visitor Center in Virginia and complete a comment card.