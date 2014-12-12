Five Arrested in Long Neck Meth Lab Operation

, Del.- The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit has arrested five people after the culmination of a several month long investigation into the manufacturing of Methamphetamine at a residence on Kings Lane.

Police say on Thursday December 11, 2014 at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Sussex County Drug Task Force (DTF) with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT), DNREC, and Indian River Fire Department responded to the 2518 Kings Lane, Enchanted Acres Development, in order to conduct a search warrant in response to an on-going investigation into the manufacturing of meth at the house. Police say, upon arrival, Anthony V. Dipentima, 28 of Millsboro, Bonnie A. Dipentima, 56 of Millsboro, Ashlyn A. Lippy, 28 of Millsboro, Savannah N. Shelton, 25 of Millsboro, and Robert S. Andell, 28 of Millsboro, were all taken into custody without incident.

Police say upon conducting a search of the property, detectives located equipment and component mixtures of the manufacturing stages of Meth along with key ingredients in making the drug.

All five subjects were transported to Troop 4 in Georgetown where they were all charged with Operation of a Clandestine Lab, Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth, Conspiracy 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were all arraigned at JP3 and later turned over to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $27,500 cash bail each.

No evacuations were ordered as it was determined that there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents.



