Driver Falls Asleep, Hits Parked Car

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A man was taken to the hospital after the parked car he was in was struck by another car on westbound Route 50 at Old Route 50 in Cambridge.

Police said Vernon William Greene fell asleep behind the wheel of his car, drifted off the road, and rear-ended a car parked on the shoulder of the road.

The driver of the parked car, Michael Hrynko Jr., was transported by helicopter to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury for treatment.

Greene refused treatment at the scene.

Greene was charged with failure to control speed to avoid a collision and negligent driving.