Suspect Arrested in Salisbury Armed Robbery

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police have arrested a suspect in connection with the early December armed robbery of the Shoppers One Stop Market at 500 Delaware Ave.

Police said that around 5:42 p.m. Dec. 3, the suspect, later identified as Tay Labryant Johnson Sr., 32, of Salisbury, entered the store and approached the check out counter with a handgun in his waist band. Investigators said the suspect then demanded money from the employee and was given an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

Police conducted a K-9 track for the suspect but were unsuccessful. Detectives said that during the investigation they were able to identify Johnson as the suspect and on Dec. 11 he was arrested.

Johnson was charged with armed robbery, robbery, theft less than $1,000 and handgun on person. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.