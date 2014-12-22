Pet Food Company Withdraws Costal Zone Act Permit

DOVER, Del. – Green Recovery Technologies, LLC, a company with plans to develop product for the pet and fish food industry, has notified DNREC that it has voluntarily withdrawn its Coastal Zone Act (CZA) permit application.

Green Recovery Technologies (GRT) applied for a Coastal Zone permit in August to construct and operate a facility in the Riveredge Industrial Park in New Castle that would be designed to convert proteins and lipids from poultry processing operations into pet and fish foods.

GRT withdrew its application following receipt of a letter from DNREC Secretary David Small dated December 10 wherein Secretary Small encouraged GRT to voluntarily withdraw its CZA application due to certain irregularities in the application and the public hearing process conducted in late October. Under Regulations Governing Delaware's Coastal Zone, applicants can voluntarily withdraw their application at any time, and may resubmit the application and start the permitting process over.

GRT also informed DNREC that it anticipates filing a new CZA permit application after Jan. 1, 2015.