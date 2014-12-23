Taxi Robbery Suspect in Custody

, Md. - Police in Salisbury have arrested a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a taxi driver.Police say on the evening of December 16th, a Bailey's Taxi driver was dispatched to pick up a fare at the Royal Farms, located on S. Salisbury Blvd and E. Main Street. Upon arriving at the Royal Farms, a female suspect entered the cab and asked to go to the 600 block of E. Church Street.After arriving on Church Street, police say the female suspect asked the driver to pull behind a house, when she pulled what the driver believed to be a knife and held it to the drivers throat, demanding money.The driver handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the area on foot.Police searched the area with a K-9 Unit, but were unable to locate the suspect.Witnesses said they saw the suspect enter a Ford Explorer, which Maryland State Police later located.Police say during the traffic stop, the driver of the Explorer, Meredis Latonya Fluitt, 37 of Salisbury, was identified as the suspect, was taken into custody, and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, armed robbery, assault 1st and 2nd degree, and other charges.

She is being held at Wicomico County Central Booking.



