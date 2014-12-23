Prosecution Seeking Minimum 10 Years for Ex-Gov.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell's lawyers are asking a judge to order three years of community service for his corruption convictions while prosecutors are seeking a prison term of at least 10 years.

Both sides filed their sentencing recommendations Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond.

McDonnell, a Republican who was once on the short list to be Mitt Romney's vice presidential running mate, will be sentenced Jan. 6 for promoting a dietary supplement in exchange for more than $165,000 in gifts and loans. His wife, Maureen, also was convicted and will be sentenced Feb. 20.

Defense attorneys call McDonnell's offense "a total aberration." Prosecutors counter that it wasn't a single incident but a nearly two-year bribery conspiracy