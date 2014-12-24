Man Killed in Taylors Island Crash

TAYLORS ISLAND, Md.- Maryland State Police say a Cambridge man is dead following a late Tuesday night crash on Taylors Island.

Police said that shortly after 10 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 47-year-old David Fauste Norene, was traveling south on Taylors Island Road in the area of Button Neck Road when the vehicle failed to navigate a turn and left the roadway. The pickup rolled over multiple time and Norene was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is believed that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to investigators.