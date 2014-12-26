Worker Killed After Being Hit by Tractor

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a man working on a Wilmington landfill was struck and killed by a tractor.

It happened about 12:35 p.m. Friday at the Cherry Island Landfill. Troopers say 42-year-old Jose Luis Garcia-Hernandez of Newark was standing behind a Caterpillar crawler tractor being operated by a co-worker.

Police say the tractor backed up and struck Garcia-Hernandez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, and troopers say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.