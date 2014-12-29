Berlin Considering Purchasing Former Tyson Property - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Berlin Considering Purchasing Former Tyson Property

Pictured is the former Tyson poultry processing plant in Berlin. (Photo: WBOC) Pictured is the former Tyson poultry processing plant in Berlin. (Photo: WBOC)
BERLIN, Md.- The town of Berlin is considering purchasing the former Tyson poultry processing plant and turning it into a recreational facility. 

The 74-acre property is located off of Old Ocean City Road.

Berlin Deputy Town Administrator Mary Bohlen discussed some of the town's ideas for the rundown property.  

"It could be a park area, or an entertainment area, like a stage venue that kind of thing," Bohlen said. "One of the biggest things that we are looking into most immediately is the possibility of a skate park."

Bohlen said the land costs $2.75 million.

"We do need a feasibility study to try to figure out what our best use of the land will be," Bohlen said. "We need to do an environmental study as I said it was a former processing plant so there is the possibility of environmental concerns."

Many Berlin residents like Robin Tomaselli are excited about the possibility of it becoming a park. 

"I think it's something that Berlin really needs," Tomaselli said. "They talked about in the future to maybe even include an amphitheater to include outdoor movies which I think would be an awesome thing."

The feasibility study could take up to nine months and town officials plan to begin as soon as possible. 

