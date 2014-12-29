Kent Co. Recorder of Deeds Race a Tie after 4th Recount Posted: Monday, December 29, 2014 5:39 PM EST Posted:

DOVER, Del. - It's a tie. Monday there was a fourth recount in Delaware in the race for Kent County Recorder of Deeds.



It's been nearly two months since election day.The challenger, Republican Lamar Gunn, won by two votes on election night. Two days later there were three recounts. Each had a different outcome.



The last was certified. It gave incumbent Democrat Betty Lou McKenna a two-vote victory. There were no questions over the count on regularly cast votes.



Absentee ballots were a different story. There were 1,549 counted by hand Monday. McKenna got 803. Gunn got 690.



There were 56 "no" votes. And when those numbers were combined with the regular, election day votes, both candidates had 19,248 votes.



"I'm glad the election is over," McKenna said. "I'm glad the Board of Canvass has settled this. I'm glad the Department of Elections has finally made a decision, and it's not just hanging in the air."



Gunn does not agree that the election is over. He still has questions about the fourth recount.



"I can't say that it was accurate," said Gunn. "I'm excited about the process and what happens. I'm extremely appreciative over the opportunity the judge gave us to open the books up again and get to this point."



One sloppily filled out ballot was a major point of contention. A judge overseeing the recount determined it was a vote for McKenna.



"It wasn't sloppily done. It was terrible," Gunn said. "Once the proper body gets a look at it, this could easily in our direction."



"While we respect Judge (Robert) Young, we disagree with his decision and feel there is no clear way to gauge voter intent based on the markings on the ballot," Charlie Copeland, chair of the state Republican Party, said in a statement.



The statement says Republicans plan to challenge that ballot. McKenna is planning to be sworn in Tuesday afternoon at the Levy Court Building in Dover.



State code effectively says, in the event of a tie, the governor gets to fill the post. Gov. Markell's office says he is waiting for official word from the Court and won't be making a comment before getting that. Gov. Markell is a Democrat, like McKenna.

