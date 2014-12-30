Alpha Natural Resources-Sale Posted: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 10:15 AM EST Posted:

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) - Alpha Natural Resources has sold a Pennsylvania coal subsidiary to Rosebud Mining Company for $86 million.



In a news release Tuesday, Alpha announced the sale of AMFIRE Mining Company. The deal includes 10 mines and four preparation plants and loadouts in Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Greene, Indiana and Somerset counties. The transaction costs $75 million, plus certain liabilities.



Alpha will continue to operate two mines in Emerald and Cumberland near Waynesburg. The Greene County locations employ more than 1,100 workers.



Bristol, Virginia-based Alpha runs coal operations in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.



Rosebud Mining is based in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, and has coal mines in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

