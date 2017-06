Albemarle County looking for Tenants for Historic Depot

- Albemarle County officials are looking for business tenants to move into a historic train depot.The Old Crozet Train Depot has been vacant since the Crozet library moved out about a year and a half ago.Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek tells WVIR-TV ( http://bit.ly/1A7xyNX ) that she is aware of at least three proposals to lease the building. She says the building could have multiple users who would share its operation and maintenance.About 20 artists at Crozet Artisans are preparing a proposal to submit to the county. Co-owner Kathleen Mistry says the depot could be a community gathering spot to share in the arts.Proposals to lease the building are due by Jan. 5.The depot was built in 1923.