Liberty U. Generates $1 Billion in Economic Activity

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - A new study said Liberty University is a big contributor to the Lynchburg area's economy.

The study by consultant Fletcher Mangum estimated Liberty was responsible for $1 billion in economic activity during the 2013-2014 fiscal year.

The study said Liberty and its students, tenants, associated enterprises and visitors spent about $567 million in the Lynchburg Metropolitan Statistical Area during the period. The university also was responsible for almost $457 million in second-round impacts, such as a vendor making a local purchase with money that came from Liberty.

The Lynchburg Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the city of Lynchburg and Appomattox, Amherst, Bedford and Campbell counties.
