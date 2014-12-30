Baltimore Woman Sues Hospital Over Amputated Limbs

-A Baltimore woman is suing the Johns Hopkins Health System, saying her arms and legs were amputated after doctors failed to diagnose an infection.Joyce Ferguson filed the lawsuit last week.

The 59-year-old says she went to the emergency room at Howard County General Hospital three times with severe pelvic pain. The hospital is part of the Johns Hopkins Health System.



During her third visit in March 2012, the lawsuit says Ferguson was found lying on a stretcher, incoherent and cold to the touch. The lawsuit says doctors then found infected uterine tissue.



Ferguson says a lack of blood flow caused gangrene to her extremities. Her legs were amputated above the knee and her arms below the elbow.



Johns Hopkins declined to comment.

