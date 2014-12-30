At least 16 Vie for Maryland State Delegate Seat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

At least 16 Vie for Maryland State Delegate Seat

Posted:
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - Republican officials say at least 16 people are vying to succeed state Delegate Kelly Schulz of Frederick, who has been named to Gov.-elect Larry Hogan's cabinet.

The Republican central committees of Frederick and Carroll counties say applications had to be postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

The committees say they'll narrow the field to three people and interview them Jan. 7. Then they'll recommend one for appointment by Hogan to represent the two-county district.

The General Assembly convenes Jan. 14. The state Senate must decide whether to confirm Schulz's appointment as secretary of the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices