At least 16 Vie for Maryland State Delegate Seat Posted: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 11:01 AM EST Posted:

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - Republican officials say at least 16 people are vying to succeed state Delegate Kelly Schulz of Frederick, who has been named to Gov.-elect Larry Hogan's cabinet.



The Republican central committees of Frederick and Carroll counties say applications had to be postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Monday.



The committees say they'll narrow the field to three people and interview them Jan. 7. Then they'll recommend one for appointment by Hogan to represent the two-county district.



The General Assembly convenes Jan. 14. The state Senate must decide whether to confirm Schulz's appointment as secretary of the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

