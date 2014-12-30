Death of Inmate at Central Virginia Jail Ruled Suicide Posted: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 11:23 AM EST Posted:

ORANGE, Va. (AP) - The death of an inmate at the Central Virginia Regional Jail has been ruled a suicide.



The Daily Progress reports that the state medical examiner determined 37-year-old Jerry Wayne Bright of Orange hanged himself.



Virginia State Police said jail staff found Bright unresponsive in his cell on Dec. 20. Bright had been in the jail since Dec. 13 awaiting trial on a robbery charge.



Bright's death was the second at the jail in less than five months. In August, 37-year-old Shawn Christopher Berry died from adverse effects from heroin and ethanol. Berry's death was ruled as an accident.

