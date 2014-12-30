Franklin County Judge to Retire after 30 Years on Bench - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) - A Franklin County judge is retiring after serving 30 years on the bench.

Alexander began his judicial career in 1984 when he was appointed as a General District Court judge. In 1994, he was appointed as a circuit court judge in Pittsylvania County. He became a circuit court judge in Franklin County in 1998.

The General Assembly appointed Rocky Mount attorney Clyde Perdue to succeed Alexander.

